Marcellus Young Casario Announces Commitment to Georgia Football 2027 Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another commitment to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs have built some incredible momentum on the recruiting trail these past few weeks, and have added a litany of players to their 2027 recruiting class. Despite a plethora of commits, the Dawgs don't appear to be slowing down, as they have added yet another commit.

The latest commit is on the defensive side of the ball, as Marcellus Young Casario, a 3-star EDGE from Rabun Gap, Georgia has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Casario chose the Dawgs over programs such as Georgia Tech, Michigan State, and Arkansas.

According to 247Sports, the defensive EDGE stands at approximately 6-foot-6 and weighs just over 260 pounds. His frame provide him with massive potential to become an impact player on Kirby Smart's defense.

A unique fact about Young Casario, is that the player is originally from the country of Canada, where he also played football. The commit recently moved to the United States ahead of his junior year in high school.

What Marcellus Young Casario Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann takes the field before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Joshua l. Jones Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive EDGE has always been an extremely important position, and has been home to some incredible Bulldog legends over the past few years. Which is what makes the Dawgs' latest commit so promising.

Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have an excellent track record of recruiting and developing elite talent on the defensive side of the football, should the team's latest commit continue this trend, the Bulldogs could have massive benefits from Young Casario.

With another extremely talented player now joining Georgia's class, the Dawgs appear to be building massive momentum ahead of the 2026 regular season. The Bulldogs now have 17 commits to their class, and will likely add even more before signing day.

As the Summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs staff will continue to diligently work, in hopes of adding more talented prospects to their class before signing day. Below are all the current Bulldog commitments for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Kennedee Jackson, OL

Jamir Dean, WR