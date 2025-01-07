Miami Safety Jaden Harris Commits to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have added former Miami Safety Jaden Harris to the safety room via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Georgia Bulledogs have watched their two starting safeties from 2024, Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson play their final snaps in a Georgia uniform. Starks has already declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Dan Jackson is more than likely out of eligibility and player warranting an NFL Draft Selection.
They have already added former USC Safety Zion Branch via the portal, and now, they've added Jaden Harris. Harris started every game this season for the Hurricanes at safety and will more than likely compete for starting playing time kn Athens as well. Harris graduated from Riverwood High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He's a native to the state and a starting-caliber football player, that's worth adding at a position of need.
Transfer Portal Profile:
In Georgia history of portal additions, they all check one of three boxes:
1. Transfer players who played at an SEC School or against Georgia -
Think about portal additions like London Humphreys, Dominic Lovett, even dating back to Eli Wolf. If you put good performances on tape in this conference or against Georgia, they will be interested if you hit the portal.
2. Transfer Players Who Have a History with Georgia or a Connection
If Georgia was in the running for you in high school, they would likely circle the wagons if you were to enter the portal in college. Or if Georgia has a direct connection to you in your past stops, like Lawrence Cager's crossover at Miami with Todd Hartley.
3. Transfer Players Who Will Make an Immediate Impact on the Starting Rotation
Georgia will look at any player in the portal that they believe can start for them tomorrow, even without prior connections. Players like Tre McKitty and Tykee Smith reached this roster on their collegiate merits alone.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Jaden Rashada, QB
NFL Draft Declarations:
