Georgia is looking strong at the halfway point of the season. The Bulldogs hold the No. 1 ranking, their record is unblemished and both the offense and defense have been putting up good numbers. Georgia's back half of the schedule is loaded though, and it will take a lot for them to maintain their current position.

The Bulldogs this season have had players show improvements from last season, new names have instilled themselves as valuable players and the strengths and weaknesses of the team are now known. So who on Georgia's roster has earned a midseason award?

MVP: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB

Georgia needed guys to step up at linebacker this season and JDJ has more than answered the call. He is the leader of the defense, he has made big plays when Georgia has needed them and he holds his teammates accountable when necessary. Dumas-Johnson currently leads the team in tackles, he's second on the team in tackles for loss with four and two sacks on the season.

Dumas-Johnson had some big shoes to fill this season with how many guys Georgia lost on defense, but the moment has never been too big for the sophomore linebacker. Georgia's defense as a unit has played well this season, but Dumas-Johnson has been a difference-maker so far this year.

Most Improved: Darnell Washington, TE

Washington has had his shining moments prior to this season, but consistency has been the difference this year. Washington has already put up career numbers in receptions and receiving yards just halfway through the season. His contributions in the passing game have been monumental for the Bulldogs on offense and it's clear Stetson Bennett has been looking his way more this year.

Everyone was well aware of the anomaly that Washington was and is prior to this season, but he's been putting his talents on full display as of late. He's a major impact in the run game and now he's becoming a massive threat as a receiver.

Best Unit: Secondary

In years past, Georgia's defensive line and linebackers have been the most impressive groups but this year it has been the secondary. Whether it's been veteran safety Christopher Smith making plays or true freshman Malaki Starks forcing turnovers, the secondary has shown out this season. They currently rank 1st amongst all SEC teams for passing yards allowed and eighth nationally, only giving up an average of 163.7 per game.

Kamari Lassiter was put into a big spot this season being a first-year starter at defensive back alongside Kelee Ringo and he has been solid up to this point. The unit in totality has been playing well seven games into the season and has looked like the best unit at the halfway mark.

Biggest Surprise: Daijun Edwards

The talent that Edwards has displayed on the field hasn't been surprising. He has shown in previous seasons what he is capable of as a ball carrier. What's been surprising is the fact that he leads the team in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. Coming into the 2022 season, many figured it was going to be the Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton show but due to some injuries and Edwards rightfully earning more snaps, he has been piecing together a solid third year.

Georgia's run game brings a lot of success to the offense and Edwards has been a big reason for that. He has 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the year, which are all career numbers. Edwards is also averaging 5.8 yards per carry on 58 attempts. He has been great thus far and Georgia will need him the rest of the reason to help maintain their offensive success.

