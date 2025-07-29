Mykel Williams Has Locked Down Starting Role for San Francisco 49ers
First round pick Mykel Williams has locked down a starting role for the San Francisco 49ers.
With NFL training camp well underway at this point, organizations have a pretty good idea of what they are going to get this season out of their rookies. For the San Francisco 49ers, it sounds like they hit a home run with their first-round pick, as Mykel Williams has already locked down a starting job.
The 49ers aren't even pretending that Williams is competing with someone for the starting job, according to ESPN. It was noted that the former Georgia Bulldog had a strong day in one-on-one pass rush drills on Monday.
"Even if it was a discussion, it wouldn't take long because look at him," defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "He's very powerful. He's got great hands... Every day he is just going to get better and prove that he belongs."
Williams is a rare example of a player who started and played all three years he was at the University of Georgia. From the first game of his career to the very last in Athens, Williams was a contributor on defense, which is a hard right to earn under Kirby Smart. Now it seems like Williams is doing the same exact thing in the NFL.
The 49ers have had nothing but positives to say about Williams since he arrived. Whether it's been his approach to learning, his effort on the field, or his natural ability, it seems like San Francisco found the player they wanted in the first round this year.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily