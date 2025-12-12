Would the Georgia Bulldogs be favored over Ole Miss in a rematch in the Sugar Bowl?

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in the quarterfinal round of the college football playoffs. Who they will play has not yet been determined yet as they will play the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane. The first round of the playoffs are set for Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

Many are expecting a rematch between Georgia and Ole Miss as the Rebels already handled Tulane one time this season in a regular season matchup. On top of that, Georgia and Ole Miss have already played as a well. The Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss in Athens earlier this year in a shootout.

So while the rematch isn't official, betting lines for the game have already been released. So would Georgia be the betting favorite over Ole Miss yet again?

Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Odds - College Football Playoffs

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes against Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia would open as a 5.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the matchup would be set at 56.5 points.

An interesting change in a potential rematch against the two SEC teams is that Lane Kiffin would not be the head coach of the Rebels this time around. Kiffin took the head coaching job at LSU and will not finish the season with the program. However, the majority of Ole Miss' staff has returned to finish out the year with Ole Miss, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr. and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is the new head coach at Ole Miss.

Another important note is that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been very impressive in rematches during his time as head coach. In 2017, Georgia trounced Auburn in a rematch in the SEC title game, in 2021 Georgia beat Alabama in a rematch in the national title game and defeated the Texas Longhorns twice in the 2024 season, including a win in the SEC title game.

Georgia fans will be hoping that trend continues if a rematch between Georgia and Ole Miss occurs. The Dawgs lost in the quarterfinal round last season in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, so they will also be hoping to avenge that loss as well.

If Georgia advances past the quarterfinal round, they will play the winner of Ohio State vs Texas A&M/Miami.

