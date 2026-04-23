NFL Draft Profile - Brett Thorson, P, Georgia Football

A look at the draft profile of Georgia punter Brett Thorson.

The NFL draft is set to kickoff Thursday night and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to have a list of players have their name called. One of those players could end up being punter Brett Thorson.

The Bulldogs have created quite reputation for having some of the top prospects in the draft, and that doesn't stop at special team members. Thorson has been one of the nation's top punters over the last few years and now he is expected to be one of the best in this year's draft class.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Georgia Punter Brett Thorson?

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) punts the ball to the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thorson's decision to go to Georgia is not like your typical college football player recruitment story. Thorson came out of ProKick Australia. He was rated as the No. 1 punter in the 2022 recruiting class and he showcased that throughout his college career.

He started for the Bulldogs in his first season with them in 2022. He made the SEC All-Freshman team and averaged 48 yards per punt. From there, Thorson only continued to rack up the awards. He was second team All-America in 2024, won the Ray Guy Award in 2025 and was second team All-America this past season as well.

Thorson missed some of the start of this past season as he tore his ACL during the 2024 SEC Championship game against the Texas Longhorns after tackling the returner out of bounds.

While Thorson is a great punter and a very consistent one at that, one of the best things about Thorson is his personality. Thorson at one point did a podcast with now Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, and it didn't take long for him to become a fan favroite. Anytime Thorson got to talk to the media, fans knew they were in for a treat.

It was running joke with Thorson during his time at Georgia that if went an entire game without seeing the field, which happened a couple of times, he would tweet out that his quarterback hates punters.

During the draft process, Thorson even received some praise from another punter with a big personality. Here is what Pat McAfee had to say about Thorson during the NFL combine.

"There were two guys I thought were certified NFL guys," McAfee said. "The kid from Georgia [Brett Thorson] and the Michigan State kid. But that's the type of thing you can do at the NFL combine. You separate yourself from the rest of the class."

So whicever team lands Thorson, fans should know they are not only getting a really good punter, but also one of the best personalities you will find.