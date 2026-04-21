NFL Draft Profile - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia Football

A look at the draft profile of Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been a bit of a pipeline when it comes to NFL draft prospects at offensive tackle. Andrew Thomas, Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims have all been selected in the first round over the years, and Monroe Freeling has that same type of pedigree.

The Bulldogs knew early into Freeling's career that he had something special. In 2023, the Bulldogs were down a starting offensive tackle and Freeling got inserted into the rotation, in the middle of the game, as a true freshman. From that moment on, Freeling became one of Georgia's best offensive linemen.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Monroe Freeling?

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Freeling was rated as a five-star prospect, the 33rd best player in the country, the fifth-best offensive tackle in the 2023 class and the number one player in the state of South Carolina, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

In 2024, he appeared in 13 games as a sophomore and then by his junior season, he was a full-time starter at left tackle. It's not just the skill set for Freeling that makes him such an intriguing prospect. This is a player that loves to play football and it shows up on tape.

Take the 2025 Auburn game for example. Freeling did not start due to him dealing with an ankle injury. It was a break glass in case of emergency type of situation for him, and Freeling ended up needing to play. Freeling was not even close to 100 percent healthy that weekend, yet he gutted out a peformance to help Georgia secure a comeback win over the Tigers.

On film, it can even be seen where Freeling is essentially hopping on one foot in his kick slide, because his ankle is in such bad shape. The effort he displayed in that game, though, would have one think there was nothing wrong with him. He's a play through the echo of the whitsle type of player.

He's listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, but Freeling is also a tremendous athlete. It showed up at the NFL combine when he clocked in a 4.93 in the 40-yard event. A very flexible player with a wide frame, which helps make life easy for him over at tackle.

Freeling doesn't have as many career starts as the normal first round tackle prospect, which makes him still a bit of a raw player, but despite thate, he's technically sound and plays with a high level of energy that is contagious on the field.