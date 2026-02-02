NFL Legend Derrick Henry Reveals Why He Decommitted From the Georgia Bulldogs

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back and future NFL Hall-of-Famer Derrick Henry discusses what ulitmately led him to decommit from the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are home to some of college football's most legendary running back figures and has produced a plethora of extremely notable names such as James Cook, Terrell Davis, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, and many others.

But for as excellent of a track record the university has with running backs, the team could have had another historic ball carrier under its belt nearly a decade ago as Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was almost a Georgia Bulldog.

Henry, a prospect from the 2013 recruiting class was committed to the Bulldogs for over a year before decommitting from the Bulldogs in June of 2012. He would shortly announce his commitment to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The rest of course, is history.

Why Did Derrick Henry Decommit From the Georgia Bulldogs?

Oct 3, 2015; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) runs the ball past Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Henry recently spoke with Athlon Sports' Rodney Knuppel to discuss what all went into his decision and what ultimately swayed him to leave the Bulldogs and commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide's class.

The running back recounted that Alabama's championship prestige at the time initially influenced his thinking. But after a visit with the Tide, he had become sold that Tuscaloosa was the place for him.

"I don’t know, I just felt like I needed to reevaluate, felt like I might be a better fit for Alabama because they were dominating, winning championships," said Henry. "I love the way Coach Saban coaches and how their team played and I felt like that’s something that I might want to be a part of. And then when it came down to it Alabama was definitely the ultimate choice. Running back coach Burton Burns came and visited with me and we talked forever, so yeah, I was sold after that.”

Henry's decision would sting even more for the Dawgs after the running back's monstrous preformance against Georgia in 2015. The running back finished the contest with nearly 150 rushing yards, one touchdown, and a 38-10 victory, en route to a Heisman Trophy and national championship.

Missing out on a player as legendary and impactful as Derrick Henry certainly posses a massive "what if?" for Georgia fans. However, the Bulldogs were able to land a pair of highly talented running backs by the names of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel the following recruiting cycle.