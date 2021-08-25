Nick Chubb Makes NFL Top100

August 25, 2021
Former Georgia Football running back Nick Chubb comes in at No. 26 overall in the NFL Top 100 player countdown voted on by his fellow NFL players.
Former Georgia Football running back turned Cleveland Brown, Nick Chubb was ranked No. 46 overall in last year's NFL Top 100 player countdown. Following yet another incredible season in 2020, he comes in at No. 26 on this year's list. 

Chubb and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a 3-year $36.2M deal this offseason as well. 

The short-term contract extension means that the Cleveland "bell cow" back will have one more opportunity to enter free agency in his prime. By the conclusion of this 3-year deal, Chubb would be 29 and have another chance to test the open market if he so chooses.

This is a smart financial and career investment for the former Cedartown, Georgia native. The NFL lifespan of a running back is one of the shortest lifespans in the league today.

In the past two seasons, Chubb is averaging 91.4 yards rushing per game. Adding his receiving yards, it jumps to 106.7. 2020 was Chubb's second thousand-yard rushing season as he ran for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns after missing some games due to injury.

Since leaving Athens, the Bulldog running back has continued to prove valuable at a high level. 

