This Five-Game Stretch Will Determine the Success of Georgia Football's 2026 Season

This five-game stretch during the Georgia Bulldogs upcoming season will likely determine the success the Dawgs have in 2026.

The college football offseason is underway, as preparations for 2026 are in full swing for teams all across the country. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many teams that are diligently preparing, as the program has lofty goals for the upcoming season.

But in the way of those goals stand a handful of difficult opponents that would love nothing more than to hand Georgia a loss. While each game is more important than the next in the SEC, this five game stretch will very likely determine the success of Georgia's 2026 college football season.

1. Vanderbilt Commodores - Oct. 3

Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Richie Hoskins (15) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) and defensive back Tykee Smith (23) after a reception during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs have not faced the Commodores since the 2023 season, and have not been defeated by them since 2016. However, this year's matchup provides a new wrinkle to the series, as Vanderbilt's starting quarterback will very likely be true freshman Jared Curtis. A highly touted recruit who very infamously flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vandy right before national signing day. Winning this matchup will not only help the Dawgs build momentum ahead of a difficult stretch. But it could also provide some much-anticipated revenge for Kirby Smart and his staff.

2. @ Alabama Crimson Tide - Oct. 10

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) makes a catch as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) tackles during the fourth quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This one needs little to no explanation. Defeating Alabama is a goal that has consistently eluded Georgia for the better part of 15 years and has created great amounts of tension within the Dawgs' fanbase. A win in Tuscaloosa would not only end a 19-year drought for the Bulldogs, but would also help the team build even more momentum as it begins the backhalf of its 2026 schedule.

3. Auburn Tigers - Oct. 17

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) pitches the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia flirted with disaster on the road against the Tigers last season, but will get to play host in "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" this year. The Dawgs have not lost to Auburn in Athens in 20 years, and would like to continue that streak this season. While Auburn will likely be an outmatched opponent in this game, rivalry matchups can always provide issues. Especially with the Tigers.

4. Florida Gators - Oct. 31

Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) pushes Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA football game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Georgia won 24-20. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia is currently on one of its longest win streaks in recent history over the Gators, and narrowly avoided a loss in last year's "cocktail party." With this year's contest set to take place in Atlanta, earning a victory in a unique venue will not only be good for the history books, but will help the Dawgs maintain a five-year win streak over one of its most bitter rivals.

5. @ Ole Miss Rebels - Nov. 7

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety TJ Banks (7) pushes Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) out of bounds in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs' hopes and dreams of another national title were crushed by the Rebels last season. Which is what makes this year's upcoming matchup so important for Georgia. Handing Ole Miss a loss in their own stadium will not only help avenge last year's loss, but will provide the Dawgs with yet another win against a quality opponent.

While going a perfect 5-0 in this stretch will likely be a major challenge for the Dawgs. Doing so will provide the team will excellent momentum, as it hopes to once again reach the College Football Playoff.