NFL Veteran Receiver and Former Georgia Bulldog Chris Conley Announces Retirement
NFL veteran and former Georgia Bulldog Chris Conley has announced his retirement from the sport of football.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Chris Conley announced his retirement from the sport of football this afternoon following a decade-long career in the NFL. Conley announced his decision via a heartfelt Instagram post on social media.
"When I was a kid I wrote down a set of goals. On that list was 'Play 10 years in the NFL.' Now that this goal has been accomplished it’s time to set sights on something new." Wrote Conley.
Prior to his lengthy professional career, Conley attended the University of Georgia where he accumulated nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in four years. He would then shine in his NFL combine preformance, earning him a third-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Conley spent four seasons with the Chiefs and was the recipient of the first touchdown pass ever thrown by Patrick Mahomes. From there, the wide receiver would have stints in Jacksonville, Houston, and Tennessee, before his final stop in San Francisco where he would compete in Super Bowl LVIII.
With Conley's career on the gridiron now over, the veteran has set his sights on what he calls his "next dream". According to his agent Jonathan Perzley, the former Bulldog is returning to his alma mater to attend film school. A profession in which he dabbled during his time with the Bulldogs and even released a Star Wars-themed fan film in 2014.
