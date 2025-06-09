Nick Chubb Officially Signs With Houston Texans Ahead of 2025 NFL Regular Season
Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has officially signed with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
After the 2024 season, one of the more interesting questions surrounding the NFL's free agency period was whether or not the Cleveland Browns would re-sign running back Nick Chubb. While the answer to said question ultimately was not, the running back will have a spot on an NFL roster this season.
The Houston Texans and Chubb officially reached a deal earlier this week as the organization signed the veteran running back. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the two parties had mutual interest earlier in the week, but now the deal is officially done. According to Rapoport, the deal is a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, with the opportunity to be worth up to $5 million depending on incentives.
For many years, Chubb was one of the NFL's most revered ball carriers and had been routinely listed as one of the most dominant players in the league. His rushing reign of terror came to a screeching halt early into the Browns' 2023 season, however, as he suffered a devastating knee injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the year.
Another injury in 2024 would place his future with the Browns in limbo, ultimately resulting in the team's decision to allow the running back to become a free agent. In his seven years in the NFL, Chubb has rushed more more than 6,800 yards with 5.1 average yards per carry.
Should the Texans' running back avoid injuries and produce similar results to his previous seasons, Chubb could become one of the biggest "steals" of this year's free agency period.
