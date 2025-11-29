The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Georgia's Defensive Struggle Against Georgia Tech
Breaking down everything good, bad, and worse from the Georgia Bulldogs' week 14 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their 11th and final victory of the 2025 regular season as they defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The final score was 16-9, and the Bulldogs scored the only offensive touchdown of the game.
As the dust settles on today's defensive masterpiece, Bulldogs on SI has brought full, in-depth coverage of everything that went right, wrong, and worse for the Bulldogs in their Black Friday victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Georgia's win.
The Good: Defensive Excellence
The Bulldogs turned in arguably their best defensive performance of the season as they held the Yellow Jackets to just nine points without allowing a single touchdown. The team's performance on the defensive side of the ball was the driving factor in the Dawgs victory.
Should Georgia continue to string together outings such as this one, the Dawgs will have an excellent chance at making a deep run in this year's College Football Playoff and could possibly even win their third national title in five seasons.
The Bad: Drew Bobo's Injury
Bulldogs center Drew Bobo exited the game sometime in the first half and did not return to the game for the remainder of the contest. Bobo was seen on the sideline during the second half wearing street clothes with a boot on his foot.
Bobo's presence has been massive for the Bulldogs this season, losing him could have a massive effect on the offense moving forward.
The Ugly: Offensive Performance
For as well as the defense played this afternoon, the Dawgs' offense was extremely disappointing. The Bulldogs were held to just one offensive touchdown throughout the contest and failed to surpass 100 passing yards.
While today's performance left a lot to be desired, the Bulldogs have showcased numerous times throughout the season that they are more than capable of reaching the endzone and scoring points. With that, today's outing should come as a disappointment, but not a concern for Georgia fans.
With the regular season concluded, the Dawgs will now await the remaining SEC games to see where their next matchup will be. With an Alabama or Texas A&M loss, the Dawgs will be playing in next week's SEC Championship. Otherwise, the Dawgs will await College Football Playoff results to discover their next opponent.