Nolan Smith Talks Spending Offseason With Aaron Rodgers at Eagles Training Camp
Former Georgia football player Nolan Smith talked about spending some of the offseason with NFL veteran and legend Aaron Rodgers at the Eagles training camp.
The offseason is officially over for both professional and college football players. Whether they are at training camp or fall camp, they are on the football field from now until the end of the season. During the offseason though, players like to do a variety of different things whether that be spend time with family, travel or get more reps in on the football field. For Nolan Smith, it was the latter, but he didn't just get extra reps in, he did it next to one of the greatest NFL players of all time.
Smith went out to Los Angeles this summer and while he started out by saying he sticks out like a sore thumb there due to his Southern hospitality, he then dove into the time he spent at Proactive Sports Performance in Westlake Village and the relationship he sparked up with the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"They're used to me. I'm the energy guy, I'm the young guy in the training room," Smith said. "I'm working out with Aaron Rodgers. It's a funny thing because Aaron Rodgers was a senior in high school in 2001 and I wasn't even born. Me and him talked about that."
Due to the immense amount of experience Rodgers has in the professional football league and the fact that Smith is about to enter his second, he asked the vet if he had any knowledge to pass down to him.
"Just a little bit of wisdom. We were just joking around," Smith said with a smile. "I said, 'Give me some of the snap counts you used back in the day.; He said, 'I know I play you.' I was like, now he knows, because I didn't think he knew [who] I was, but he did."
Smith might be recognized as a youngster in the NFL world but the way he talks gives off the perception that he has more years on him than anyone else in the league, including Rodgers.
"That's why we don't have men these days, they just rely on social media, Instagram, and reading about themselves and stuff like that, that's not being a man. Being a man is getting up and going to work every day.... I know I play football, I'm playing a game I love, but to be able to get up and go to work every day and provide for your family, that's what a real man does."
Smith added on later that he watches all of his plays at least twice before he goes to bed each night. For those reasons, he will be a meaningful contributor on defense for the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and fans can expect him to be around the NFL for a long time coming.
