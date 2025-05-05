Inside Look at Philadelphia Eagles' Decision to Draft Georgia Football's Smael Mondon
A inside look at the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to draft Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon.
The annual tradition of the Philadelphia Eagles drafting Georgia Bulldogs was continued this year as the organization selected linebacker Smael Mondon on day three of the draft. A video has no surfaced of an inside look at the Eagles' draft plan heading into day three and how Mondon ended up in Philly.
Howie Roseman starts the meeting off by saying if they are able to find two starters on day three that it would be a 'great day'.
Lee DiValerio, a member of the scouting department, chimes in and says, "[Smael] Mondon was my highest upside player left today. Size, speed, range, blitz ability, drop back in coverage, he can do it all. Three down starter."
Of course, the Eagles would go on to pick Mondon and the former Georgia linebacker will now join a handful of his former teammates in Philadelphia on the defensive side of the ball.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is expected to be worth roughly $4.6 million and will span over the next four seasons.
Mondon was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class and was a massive defensive piece during Georgia’s 2022 national championship season. The linebacker routinely played through injuries and even elected to return for last season in 2024, where he turned in a 57-tackle and boasted a career-high in pass deflections.
The Eagles also recently announced they are exercising defensive tackle Jordan Davis' fifth year on his contract to keep him in Philadelphia. So not only are the Eagles drafting Dawgs, but they are pleased with their production thus far as well.
