Jared Curtis, Nation's Top Quarterback Announces College Commitment Decision
The nation's number one quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class has announced where he will be playing college football.
One of the biggest dominoes in the 2026 recruiting class fell today as quarterback Jared Curtis announced where he will be playing college football. Curtis, the nation's number one quarterback has decided that he will be committing to play football at The University of Georgia for the 2026 college football season.
Curtis was heavily pursued by Georgia and Oregon during his recruiting process and remained in close contact with both schools until the day of his commitment. However, it was the efforts of head coach Kirby Smart and his staff that prevailed and nabbed the extremely talented quarterback's commitment.
According to 247Sports, the quarterback hails from Nashville, Tennessee, and stands at just under 6-foot-4. Sources have indicated that Curtis possesses an extremely elite arm talent that has not been seen in a collegiate prospect in some time. His addition to the Dawgs roster should make an immediate impact for Mike Bobo and the rest of the Georgia offense.
Now that the Bulldogs have their quarterback for the 2026 class, there will likely be numerous other offensive commitments to follow and Georgia should begin to pick up steam on the recruiting trail. Before Curtis' commitment, the Bulldogs had just two offensive players in their 2026 class, which then ranked 26th in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
