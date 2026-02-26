Oscar Delp Reveals Brock Bowers Would Frustrate the Tight Ends at Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have become known for putting tight ends in the NFL. Brock Bowers and Darenll Washington are some of the most recent examples, and Oscar Delp is looking to become the next.

The veteran tight end became a versatile player at the University of Georgia. Initially, coming out of high school, Delp was more known as a receiving tight end, but has now established himself as potentially the best blocking tight end in the draft class. Something NFL organizations hold in high regard.

Most of Delp's development can be accredited to tight ends coach Todd Hartley, but Delp said Bowers deserves some of the credit during his time at the podium at the NFL combine.

Oscar Delp Says Brock Bowers Used to Frustrate the Other Tight Ends During Conditioning

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"That's a dude who really taught me how to practice," Delp said. "Like he's a machine.

Delp told a story about how Bowers used to frustrate the other tight ends at practice by making them run conditioning drills with the wide receivers and defensive backs instead of the linebackers and running backs.

"Ever since I got to Georgia, we do all of these crazy conditioning and team run stuff," Delp said. "He kind of set the standard of, we don't run with the combos. We run with the skill guys. And he would have all of the tight ends, even Darnell [Washington], run with the DBs in conditioning. And Darnell was not happy about it. But he would run with the DBs and receivers every day and he would win every rep."

There have been plenty of Bowers stories to come out of the Georgia football program, espeecially now that he is in the NFL. No surprise considering he is one of the greatest to do it at his position and helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles.

Over his career at Georgia, Delp racked up 854 receiving yards on 70 receptions for nine touchdowns. He didn't have the most production over his career ay Georgia, but certainly became one of the most impactful players on offense.

This past season, Delp really showcased his skillset as a blocker, something he wasn't necessarily asked to do a lot of during his time in high school. Thanks to the help of Coach Hartley though, Delp has made that one of the strongest portions of his game and has created extra value for him as a prospect.

Delp, along with the other tight ends in the class, will complete the on field drills at the combine on Firday.