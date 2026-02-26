Georgia Bulldogs TE Oscar Delp Reveals He was Unbothered With His Usage in Athens

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp reveals that the way he was used in college does not bother him at all.

The NFL Combine is is underway as prospects, scouts, and coaches converge on Indianapolis, Indiana to preform workouts and interviews with the league's 32 teams. The event serves as the most important job interview of a player's life and can be the difference in millions of dollars

In the lead up to the event there has been a handful of players to catch the attention of scouts and analysts. One of the names to do so is Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp, who has wowed scouts for his athletic abilities and size.

Despite his NFL-worthy traits, Delp's overall production at the collegiate level has resulted in a handful of figures stating that he is predominantly a blocking tight end as opposed to a legitimate receiving threat.

Delp was asked during a media availability at the NFL Combine if his usage or labels bothered him any. The tight end's answer was extremely honest, and revealed that his labels had no effect on his mindset.

Oscar Delp Embracing Whatever Role Placed Upon Him In the NFL

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"It doesn't bother me at all, I take pride in what I do," said Delp. "I played at the University of Georgia and was a tight end there for four years. I'm living my dream right now. As long as I'm out there playing football, whatever a coach asks me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my abilities. Whether it's protecting the quarterback, running a route, or wrapping back on a block."

Delp's willingness to do whatever was asked of him was displayed numerous times during his four years in Athens. The tight end was thrust into play as a true freshman in a College Football Playoff game, and was an integral piece to each of Georgia's SEC Championships in 2024 and 2025.

The Bulldogs tight end will look to increase his draft stock this week, and has revealed that he intends to compete in all workouts during this year's event. Should Delp preform well, he will have an excellent chance at being the first tight end taken off the board in this year's class.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st. The NFL Draft will then begin in April.