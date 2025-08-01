Pete Carroll Says Zamir White 'Stands Alone' Amongst Raiders Running Back Room
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll says running back Zamir White 'stands alone' among the other running backs on the roster.
NFL training camp is an important time of the year for position battles to take place and for guys to earn their snaps for when the season rolls around. For the Las Vegas Raiders, there is an intense battle happening for the backup running back spot with Ashton Jeanty set to take over the starting role this season.
Head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke about the running back room and specifically noted that one of the backs stands out compared to the rest.
"I'm really happy with the running back group," Carroll said. "The variety of the styles that the guys have, I love. We have different kinds of makeups of guys. Zamir [White] kind of stands alone. He's the biggest and strongest of the group and he really runs tough. ... Sincere [McCormick], who didn't get a lot of play time last year, did really well when he did. And he's shown he's got a real knack, got really, really, good quick feet that are real natural to the position."
White started five games for the Raiders last season and in eight total games, he finished the season with 183 yards on 65 carries and averaged 2.8 yards per attempt. Now heading into this season, he is hoping to lock down the backup role on the roster while competing against the likes of Raheem Mostert, McCormick and Dylan Laube.
