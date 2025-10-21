SI

Raiders Receiver Jakobi Meyers Makes Stance Clear on Offseason Trade Request

The veteran reiterated his request to be traded ahead of the deadline.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers would still like to be traded ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline.
Veteran Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade ahead of the start of the regular season, which has yet to be granted with the trade deadline set for Nov. 4.

Amid Las Vegas' 2-5 start to the season, Meyers has caught 29 passes for 329 yards and no touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Meyers was asked about the upcoming trade deadline.

"I got no control over that. If I'm here, I'm here," Meyers said, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden, about the possibility of getting traded.

As far as his offseason trade request, Meyers made it clear that he still wants to move on from the franchise he's played with for the last two-plus seasons.

"Oh, for sure," Meyers said when asked if he still wanted to be traded. "But I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football."

Meyers has continued to put his best foot forward with Las Vegas since requesting a trade, so the professionalism could put the Raiders in a position to honor the request if a deadline deal makes sense. The franchise's hopes of making the playoffs continue to fade, and veterans like Meyers could help a contender looking to make a postseason push.

