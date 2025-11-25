Dawgs Daily

Players Georgia Fans Need to Know from Georgia Tech

Players for Georgia Tech that Georgia fans need to know.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) reacts after a first down against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) reacts after a first down against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for their annual matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This year's game will be played on Friday again, but this time it will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last year, the game went into eight overtimes as the Bulldogs pulled off a miraculous comeback to keep their win streak against Georgia Tech alive.

The Yellow Jackets have had one of their most successful seasons this year as they come into this matchup with a 9-2 record. The offense has played a big part in their success, so here are a few Georgia Tech players that Georgia fans need to know.

Eric Rivers, WR

Rivers was a transfer from Florida International this offseason. He had over 1,000 receiving yards last year and is having another impactful year for Georgia Tech. He has 536 receiving yards and a touchdown on the year. He also leads the team in receptions with 40 on the year. Last season it was Eric Singleton who gave Georgia some problems, and this year it is Rivers who Georgia needs to keep an eye on.

Georgia Bulldogs Preparing for Multiple Rushing Attacks from Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Malachi Hosley, RB

Georgia Tech has Jamal Haynes in the running back room who is a talented back, but Hosley has been the explosive runner for the Yellow Jackets this season. On 84 attempts, he has 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He is the second leading rusher, only behind Haynes King. The Bulldogs struggled to stop the run last year and they will have their hands full again with a mixture of Hosley, King and Haynes.

Malik Rutherford, WR

Georgia fans probably remember Rutherford from last year's game. He has 391 receiving yards on the year and three touchdowns. He is yet another name on the offense Georgia will have to try and contain this Friday. He is second on the team in receptions, so between Rutherford and Rivers, those are the two names King likes to target the most in the passing game.

Georgia had some issues containing Georgia Tech's offense last season, but the argument can be made that the Bulldogs are bringing in a better defense than what they had last year. On that same not, Georgia Tech's offense has been highly efficient this year. The battle between those two sides of the ball will likely be the decider in this one.

