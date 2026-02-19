Two Georgia Linebackers Arrested on Misdemeanor Driving Charges
In this story:
Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested on Wednesday night, with each player facing misdemeanor driving charges, according to a report from On3.
“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” school spokesperson Steven Drummond told On3. “As an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”
The Athens Clarke County police department charged Cole with speeding and reckless driving, while Ikinnagbon was charged with following too closely, speeding and reckless driving. The two players were released after posting bail.
Cole starred for the Bulldogs last season, finishing the year with 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss. Ikinnagbon recorded two tackles in five games played last season as a true freshman.
It’s the latest in a yearslong series of driving-related arrests for the Georgia football program. The most recent was the arrest of former offensive lineman Nyier Daniels in November, who faces three felonies and 10 misdemeanors. He was dismissed from the team as a result of the arrest.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi