Two Georgia Linebackers Arrested on Misdemeanor Driving Charges

Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested on Wednesday night, with each player facing misdemeanor driving charges, according to a report from On3.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” school spokesperson Steven Drummond told On3. “As an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

The Athens Clarke County police department charged Cole with speeding and reckless driving, while Ikinnagbon was charged with following too closely, speeding and reckless driving. The two players were released after posting bail.

Cole starred for the Bulldogs last season, finishing the year with 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss. Ikinnagbon recorded two tackles in five games played last season as a true freshman.

It’s the latest in a yearslong series of driving-related arrests for the Georgia football program. The most recent was the arrest of former offensive lineman Nyier Daniels in November, who faces three felonies and 10 misdemeanors. He was dismissed from the team as a result of the arrest.

