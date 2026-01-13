Positions Georgia Could Look to Add to Via the NCAA Transfer Portal

Positions the Georgia Bulldogs could be looking to still add to via the NCAA transfer portal.

The NCAA transfer portal will officially close on Jan. 16 but teams will still be able to add to their roster after that date from the pool of players that have already entered the portal. The Georgia Bulldogs have already made a handful of additions to their roster, and there could be more on the horizon.

So based on the current outlook of Georgia's roster for the 2026 season, here are a couple of positions the Dawgs might try and add to before spring football starts up.

For starters, the offensive line is likely a position group Georgia is scouting. Starting left tackle Monroe Freeling announced that he would be forgoing his final season and is headed to the NFL draft. Starting left guard Micah Morris is also headed to the draft and if Earnest Greene elects to do the same, that would be three starters Georgia would be looking to replace. On top of that, Bo Hughley, who got some playing time at right tackle this season, entered the transfer portal and is headed to Colorado.

Will Georgia Add an Offensive Lineman from the Transfer Portal?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Donnie Glover, Juan Gaston and Drew Bobo are set to return from the group of starters from this past season, but if the Bulldogs could add some depth to the group, it would likely be ideal. Whether that's looking for a starting tackle or finding a swing-five type of player, bringing some more experience into the room is likely something Georgia would like to do before the start of next season.

The next position group to keep an eye on is wide receiver. Right now, Georgia's leading returner in production is London Humphreys. Dillon Bell, Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young and Noah Thomas are all headed to the draft, which means there is a lot of production to replace.

That's not to say Georgia does not have talent in the wide receiver. They still have their entire wide receiver class from 2025 on the roster and Sacovie White-Helton is expected to be a big producer for the Dawgs this season. With that said though, Georgia would use a player with some experience in the wide receiver room.

They snagged Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech out of the portal, who will play X-receiver alongside CJ Wiley this upcoming year, so if they do make an addition, it would likely be at one of the other wide receiver spots.

Outside of that, Georgia seems to be pretty much set. That could change over the next few days if Georgia has more players enter the portal, but as of now, things seem to be settling in for the Bulldogs.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, Edge

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

