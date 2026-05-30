Questions for the Georgia Bulldogs Less Than 100 Days Before the 2026 Season Begins

With less than 100 days until the Georgia Bulldogs return to action, here are some remaining questions surrounding the team.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 100 days away from the beginning of their 2026 college football season. But with the countdown to kick off slowly winding down, the program still has a handful of questions to answer before week one.

1. Who is QB2?

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) talks with quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) before a college football game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With Gunner Stockton entering his final year as Georgia's quarterback, attention has begun to shift towards the remaining pieces of the Bulldogs' quarterback room. Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery are both battling for the position now, and "QB2" in this year's roster will likely have the inside track to start in 2027.

2. Who Will Step Up as Pass Catcher?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

By now, it is well documented that the majority of Georgia's receiving production from 2025 has departed for the NFL. Which has sparked a massive question regarding who will take the place of production lost. While some new faces were able to showcase their skills in the Bulldogs spring game, much remains unknown about the team's wide receiver position.

3. Can the Secondary Improve Upon Last Year?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates an interception with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) during the second quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia's secondary was far from a liability last season. However, the unit also experienced some forgettable moments throughout the season. With so many starters and contributors returning from a year ago, improvements in the defensive secondary are expected by many.

4. What is the Offensive Line Rotation?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) celebrates in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the Dawgs did not experience a mass exodus at the offensive line position this offseason, there are still a handful of questions remaining for the unit ahead of the 2026 season. Which players (such as Jah Jackson, Earnest Greene, or Juan Gaston) nab starting spots at tackle will be an interesting development for Bulldog fans heading into week one.

5. Will the Defense Be Able to Generate a Pass Rush?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates after sacking Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the first quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia's pass rush in 2025 was far from the expectation that has been set by Kirby Smart and his staff. Though the team made some important acquisitions to address the team's lackluster pass rush, whether the unit will improve in 2026 remains to be seen.

6. Will Gunner Stockton Become an Elite Quarterback in 2026?

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the assessment of some critics... Gunner Stockton was a great quarterback for the Bulldogs during the 2025 season. But for as good as he was last year, there still appears to be some room to grow as both a passer and a signal caller for the Dawgs. If the quarterback can take another step this year, Stockton could be one of the nation's best in 2026.