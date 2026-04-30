Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton Could Have a "Revenge Tour" During 2026 Season

Why Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton could have a revenge tour during the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2026 college football season is just months away as the team shifts its focus to summer workouts and practices in the lead up to week one. With so much roster overturn and fresh faces on the team, there are numerous players to focus on this season.

However, the player who is receiving the most attention this offseason is quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is heading into his second full season as the Bulldogs starting quarterback. Stockton was a massive piece to Georgia's success during the 2025 season and delivered in a handful of massive moments.

However, for as strong of a player Stockton was for the Bulldogs in 2025, many still believe that the quarterback is one of the weaker links on Georgia's offense. This provides the quarterback with an excellent opportunity to prove his doubters wrong and go on somewhat of a "revenge tour."

Why 2026 Could Be a Revenge Tour For Gunner Stockton

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates with Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) while walking in for a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August. 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I really like Gunner Stockton, I know a lot of people out there are skeptical on him. But I think this is a Gunner Stockton revenge tour kind of season," said On3's Zak Herbstreit. "There's a lot of slander out there about his name and that he's not good enough to win a national championship."

Not only does Stockton have the ability to silence his doubters with a strong season of play, he will also have an opportunity to lead the Bulldogs to their former glory in 2026. Despite unanimously being one of the sport's best teams, the Dawgs have not won a College Football Playoff game since the 2022 season.

The absence of playoff victories has been a major point of frustration for Bulldog players and fans and has become an extremely motivating factor within the building. As one of the biggest leaders on the team, Stockton's fire, passion, and energy will almost certainly play a factor in returning the Dawgs to a national title game.

Combining Gunner Stockton's passion and love for the University of Georgia with the sentiment from some doubters that the quarterback is now capable of leading the Dawgs to a national championship, the Bulldogs' quarterback will have a fantastic opportunity to prove naysayers wrong during the 2026 season and help cement his name as a legendary quarterback for the Dawgs.