SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Georgia After Recent Struggles

The SEC Shorts crew is known for creating comedic videos to recap what went on in the weekend prior. This week, Georgia football was sent to the "Scared Straight" program after their recent struggle win over Missouri.

The video starts off with a short narration to set the scene, "In partnership with the Scared Straight program, the Georgia Bulldogs, after almost blowing it to Missouri, are spending the day in the FBS basement. Where the worst teams in college football reside. And hopefully, he'll be scared straight."

The "Georgia Football" character was then heckled by other programs, such as UConn, UMass, Northern Illinois and Charolette in hopes of scaring Georgia into playing better football and getting back to the dominance they showed earlier in the season.

The other teams then began to harass Georgia about their sluggish performance against Missouri. Saying things like, "The only thing you're number one in is underutilizing five-star talent in multiple positions." Talk about a shot to the gut, especially after just recently winning a National title with those five stars.

Georgia's character then began to joke about how he was not going to listen to a bunch of Group of Five programs. That's when "The Buff" came bursting through a door in a Colorado shirt. The Colorado character then proceeds to give Georgia a pep talk. "We used to be just like you. National champion, top of the world. Well, you know what I'm doing now. They just said Vegas has me as a seven and a half point dog, to my bye week!"

They also poked fun at Georgia for letting "peewee" teams stop their run game, something the Bulldogs struggled with against Missouri just a week ago until late in the second half.

While last week's game against Missouri was frustrating for Georgia fans in a lot of ways, some comedic relief is always a good way to bring those spirits back up. Georgia will need to play better moving forward as they head into the bulk of their SEC schedule, with Auburn next up on the schedule. Hopefully, the "Scared Straight" program set them on a path for success for the remainder of the season.

