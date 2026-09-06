Stock Risers: UGA Football Breakout Performers Against Tennessee State

A lot of Bulldogs got meaningful playing time during Georgia's 63-3 blowout win over Tennessee State to start the 2026 season. We heard throughout the off-season that several players were emerging, and many of them took advantage of a big opportunity this weekend.

Wide Receiver Talyn Taylor

It didn't take long to get a look at one of Georgia's breakout stars on offense. Taylor, a former five-star prospect, saw the ball come his way on the team's very first offensive play. He's emerged as a starter in his second season and showed big-play ability due to his twitch, burst, and ability to eleude defenders in the open field. The speedy sophomore hauled in three passes for 28 yards and one touchdown while also carrying the ball once for 31 yards.

Outside linebacker PJ Dean

Just a freshman, Dean made his presence known early in his very first game. The Bulldogs need more pass-rushers to emerge and that's what we saw from Dean over the weekend. He plays hard, he's aggressive, and flashed easily when given an opportunity to attack the quarterback. He played with the first-team unit at times and should see his role in the defense expand more and more over time. Look for Dean to be a key member of the Bulldog defense for years to come

Quarterback Ryan Montgomery

He only threw the ball twice, but he connected both times for 60 yards and one touchdown. That score came on a beautiful ball down the field by Montgomery who hit Jeremy Bell in stride for a big score. He showed poise, accuracy, and the ability to hit explosive plays down the field. He was the third quarterback to take the field, but he took full advantage of his opportunities. Look for Montgomery to continue battling hard for the backup quarterback job throughout the season.

Wide Receiver Sacovie White-Helton

Another emerging weapon at wideout, White-Helton is a shifty pass-catcher who also shined on special teams during Georgia's dominant 63-3 win over Tennessee State. He made plays in the screen game due to his ability to stop quickly and change directions. He also showed toughness and the ability to fight for extra yards after first contact. The third-year receiver caught three passes for 34 yards on offense while also starting as the kick and punt returner. White-Helton returned four punts for 59 yards and returned one kick for another 18 yards. Don't be surprised if White-Helton has a major impact there this fall.