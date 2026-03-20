Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round
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The Iowa State Cyclones went 27-7 this season to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after a buzzer-beater loss to Arizona in the Big 12 semifinal. They’ll face off against Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee State in the first round.
The Tigers rattled off six straight wins to end the season, including a 93-67 victory to win their conference.
Can Tennessee State put up a fight on Friday afternoon?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament 1st Round matchup.
Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Tennessee State +24.5 (-110)
- Iowa State -24.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee State +2200
- Iowa State -7700
Total
- 148.5 (Over -111/Under -108)
Tennessee State vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 20
- Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Tennessee State record: 23-9
- Iowa State record: 27-7
Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Tennessee State is 18-11 ATS this season
- Iowa State is 21-13 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 16-14 in Tennessee State games this season
- The UNDER is 19-15 in Iowa State games this season
Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch
Joshua Jefferson, Forward, Iowa State Cyclones
Joshua Jefferson is one half of a dominant frontcourt for Iowa State. While Milan Momcilovic leads the team with 17.1 points per game, Jefferson is right there at 16.9 points per contest. The senior also leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game to Momcilovic’s 3.1, and his 4.9 assists per contest are barely behind guard Tamin Lipsey for most on the team.
Jefferson put up a double-double in the first two rounds of the Big 12 Tournament before being held to four rebounds against Arizona.
Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Before a last-second loss to Arizona, Iowa State won its previous three games by 21, 49, and 22 points. The Cyclones covered the spread in all three of those victories, but this will be one of their biggest spreads this calendar year.
I would look Iowa State’s way, but will instead go with the UNDER here in the first round. Tennessee State had four straight UNDERs before putting up 93 points in its conference championship game.
These teams both trend to the UNDER this season, and I think that continues here with nerves in the first round.
Pick: UNDER 148.5 (-108)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop