Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Iowa State Cyclones went 27-7 this season to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after a buzzer-beater loss to Arizona in the Big 12 semifinal. They’ll face off against Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee State in the first round.

The Tigers rattled off six straight wins to end the season, including a 93-67 victory to win their conference.

Can Tennessee State put up a fight on Friday afternoon?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament 1st Round matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee State +24.5 (-110)

Iowa State -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tennessee State +2200

Iowa State -7700

Total

148.5 (Over -111/Under -108)

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

Venue: Enterprise Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Tennessee State record: 23-9

Iowa State record: 27-7

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Tennessee State is 18-11 ATS this season

Iowa State is 21-13 ATS this season

The UNDER is 16-14 in Tennessee State games this season

The UNDER is 19-15 in Iowa State games this season

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Joshua Jefferson, Forward, Iowa State Cyclones

Joshua Jefferson is one half of a dominant frontcourt for Iowa State. While Milan Momcilovic leads the team with 17.1 points per game, Jefferson is right there at 16.9 points per contest. The senior also leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game to Momcilovic’s 3.1, and his 4.9 assists per contest are barely behind guard Tamin Lipsey for most on the team.

Jefferson put up a double-double in the first two rounds of the Big 12 Tournament before being held to four rebounds against Arizona.

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

Before a last-second loss to Arizona, Iowa State won its previous three games by 21, 49, and 22 points. The Cyclones covered the spread in all three of those victories, but this will be one of their biggest spreads this calendar year.

I would look Iowa State’s way, but will instead go with the UNDER here in the first round. Tennessee State had four straight UNDERs before putting up 93 points in its conference championship game.

These teams both trend to the UNDER this season, and I think that continues here with nerves in the first round.

Pick: UNDER 148.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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