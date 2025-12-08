Sugar Bowl Tickets - How Much Does it Cost to Watch Georgia in the CFP?

How expensive are tickets for the 2026 Sugar Bowl to watch the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football playoff?

On Sunday it became official. The Georgia Bulldogs have received a first-round bye in the college football playoff after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game. As a result, Georgia will play the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

This is the second year in a row that Georgia will play in the Sugar Bowl. Last year, it was against Notre Dame in the quarterfinal round in which the Bulldogs season came to an end. They will be looking to avenge that loss and make a deeper push for the national title this season.

While Georgia's opponent has not yet been set, fans can already purchase their tickets to see the Bulldogs play in the college football playoffs. Here is how much tickets are currently going for.

Suagr Bowl Ticket Prices - How Much Will it Cost to Watch Georgia in the CFP?

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and wide receiver George Pickens (1) talk to the media after defeating Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The cheapest ticket available for the game right now is listed at $218 in section 627 in row 16, according to ticketmaster. The most expensive ticket is listed at $10,865 in section 603 and row 11.

Ticket prices will likely flucuate when Georgia discovers who they are playing in the quarterfinal game. Needless to say though, you can expect to pay a good amount of money to watch Georgia in the playoffs this season.

Georgia getting a first round bye will likely benefit them. They were a banged up football team heading into the SEC Championship, so some rest will likely do them some good. Some names that had to miss the game were center Drew Bobo, Noah Thomas was limited due to back spasms, Joenel Aguero has a hand injury and Kyron Jones is still recovering.

It could also give Georgia an opportunity to get some players back from injury who have missed a significant amount of time. Tight end Ethan Barbour appears to be nearing a return and perhaps wide receiver Colbie Young could have a return during the playoffs as well. Wide receiver Talyn Taylor played in the SEC Championship game, but with a few more weeks, that could get in him shape to be a full go for a playoff game.

It is now a game of waiting and seeing for the Bulldogs. They won't play their next game until the end of the month and they won't know their next opponent until the end of the first round, which starts on Dec. 19 and will conclude on Dec. 20.

More from Bulldogs on SI: