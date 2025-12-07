Georgia's Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for Running Back Chauncey Bowens

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an injury update for running back Chauncey Bowens following the SEC Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs avenged their only loss of the 2025 regular season this weekend as the Dawgs handled the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship by a score of 28-7. The victory was Georgia's first over the Tide since the 2021 national championship.

The game was full of some massive moments that are sure to live in the minds of Bulldog fans for many years to come. But while there were some highlights, there were also some alarming moments for Dawg fans.

One of the more alarming occurrences for the Dawgs took place in the team's final drive of the game, as running back Chauncey Bowens exited the field with an apparent injury. The ball carrier did not return to the game and was not made available to the media following Georgia's win.

Following the game, Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Bowens' status and reassured the media that he would likely be fine moving forward.

Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for RB Chauncey Bowens

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"He landed on his back on that run he broke out on, and he was fine after the game," said Smart. "I'm not sure exactly what it was, but he landed on his back and was in a great deal of pain. But he seems to be fine."

Bowens has been sidelined for a handful of games with a calf injury, which has been lingering for the majority of the season. While another injury could present a setback for the ball carrier, it appears Bowens' latest injury was not related to his calf.

When healthy, Bowens has been one of the more electric ball carriers for the Bulldogs this season, and has already contributed to some massive moments, including a go-ahead touchdown to avoid an upset over the Florida Gators.

As the Bulldogs prepare for their College Football playoff matchup and await their opponent, the Dawgs will be looking to become as healthy as possible in order to be operating at their full potential by the Sugar Bowl.

With the regular season and conference championships concluded, the Bulldogs will now await the victor of Ole Miss and Tulane to discover who they will be facing in the College Football Playoff. The game will be played on New Year's Day in New Orleans, Louisiana.