Grade Report: Georgia's Offense out Duels Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs reclaimed their label as the best team in college football after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13. In a game that came down to which offense would perform better, Georgia took the win and came out of the gates swinging. In the first half, the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points and quickly jumped out on the Volunteers to lead 24-6 at halftime. Due to a downpour of rain and them holding a solid lead, there wasn't much action in the second half, but Georgia's offense did what was needed to secure a win.

So, after outdueling Tennessee's offense, here is how the offense graded out:

Quarterback: A+

Stetson Bennett played about as perfectly as Georgia could have hoped for. Outside of one throw early in the game that almost ended in an interception, the mailman delivered. He scored the game's first touchdown as he scrambled outside of the pocket and fought through a tackle to reach the pylon. He first got the Dawgs in scoring position on that drive after delivering a 52-yard pass to Arian Smith, one of many explosive plays on the day for Georgia.

Two drives later, Bennett delivered yet another strike, this time to Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard touchdown. Then on the very next drive, he found Kenny McIntosh for a 49-yard pass. Bennett finished the day with 257 yards, three total touchdowns and completed 68 percent of his passes. Georgia needed Bennett to be great against Tennessee and he was exactly that.

Running Backs: A

Georgia leaned on its run game in the second half when the rain started to roll in and at one point they pieced together a drive that chewed up over eight minutes off the clock. Eleven out of the 15 plays ran on that drive were run plays. Both Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards took the bulk of the carries and picked up first down after first down when Georgia needed them to. The Bulldogs finished the day with 130 total rushing yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

Rushing yards don't come easy against Tennessee. They load up the box and cause a lot of disruption in the backfield, but Georgia found a way to succeed on the ground. It was a solid day from the running back room outside of two fumbles, but when they were needed most they delivered.

Offensive Line: A+

Tennessee wasn't able to record a single sack all-day. They had 21 sacks on the season coming into their game against Georgia and that's how many they left Athens with. Georgia's offensive line not only kept Bennett's jersey clean but they helped out their running backs as well. When going up against a defense like Tennessee which puts a lot of bodies in the box and gets after the quarterback every single play, things can get chaotic quickly, but Georgia's offensive line held their ground and remained poised.

They made their case on Saturday to be the front runners for the Joe Moore award.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A+

Georgia's receiving room put on a show in the first half. Arian Smith got the day started by doing his thing and catching a deep ball over the middle of the field to get the ball rolling. Ladd McConkey hit Tennessee's defense with a double move down the sideline to end up wide-open in the end zone for a touchdown. Had it not been for the rain showers in the second half there might have been some more big plays added to the tally from Georgia's receiving room.

In the moments Georgia needed their passing game, their wide receivers and tight ends made big plays and got Georgia a lead early in the game to coast to a victory.

