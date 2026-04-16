Todd Monken Reveals the Most Underrated Player He Coached was at Georgia

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken reveals the most underrated player he coached was while in Athens.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had quite a few coaches come in and out of the program over the years under Kirby Smart, but perhaps none of them are more beloved than offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is now the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Monken helped bring two national titles to Georgia during his time as the play caller, which is why fans appreciate him so much. He was also recently asked a question during an interview with ESPN's Kevin Clark that Georgia fans will find interesting.

Monken was asked who the most underrated player he has ever coached was, and the former Georgia coach did not hesistate for a second before he gave his answer.

Todd Monken Names His Most Underrated Georgia Football Player

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Stetson Bennett," Monken said. "And I underrated him. I will say that because I did. I underrated his skillset.

Bennett becoming the starting quarterback was not cut and dry. In fact, Monken admits that he didn't even want Bennett to be the starter.

"He gets all of the credit," Monken continued. "I mean I tried everything I could early in his career to not play him. For a number of reasons, some that he has to own but some I have to own. But ultimately he just kept competing, nobody believed in him more than Kirby Smart and he got better and better and better."

Many people knock Bennett's performance as Georgia's starter by saying the Bulldogs won those titles in spite of Bennett. Anyone could have played starting quarterback for those teams and won games, but Monken would disagree with that stance.

"Like the first year we won the national championship in '21, we won with him," Monken said. "He had his moments. In '22, we won because of him. We won the national championship because of Stetson Bennett. That's a fact."

In that 2022 season, Bennett went on to be a Heisman trophy finalist and was the offensive MVP in both of Georgia's playoff games that year. He also earned the Burlsworth trophy and the Manning award that year. On top of that, Bennett went on to be a 4th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams and continues to be with the organization to this day.

Monken followed in the foot steps of many Georgia football fans. He wasn't the most beloved starter to begin his career, but by the end of it, it was undeniable.