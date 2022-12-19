Travis Hunter Enters the Portal, What's Next?

One of the most coveted prospects in the nation, Travis Hunter, has announced that he has entered the transfer portal after one season at Jackson State where he teamed up with former football star and now head coach Deion Sanders. The transfer portal has gotten off to a hot start and Hunter is one of the biggest names in the portal right now.

Before his commitment to Jackson State as a high school recruit, Georgia was heavily in the mix as a possible landing spot for Hunter. The Georgia native was ranked as the best prospect in the nation for his class and many were surprised when he announced that he would be heading to Jackson State.

This news about Hunter entering the portal comes a few weeks after his head coach made the decision to take the Colorado head coaching gig. Many believe that Hunter will be heading north with his head coach as it appears that Sanders will be taking quite a few of his players with him to his new team.

Hunter released a video on his personal YouTube channel to discuss what was next for him as he now tests the waters in the portal. One of the first things he says in the video is, "I don't know what I am going to do next." He also says that he wants to "weigh my options out" and doesn't really want to rush into anything. He also acknowledges that he knows everyone wants him to follow Coach Sanders and is open to following his head coach, but wants to make sure Colorado would be a good fit for him first.

Hunter played on both sides of the ball for Jackson State as a defensive back and a wide receiver this season, where he finished with 19 total tackles, two interceptions, 190 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The former high profiled recruit appears to be open to anything as he reopens his recruitment based on what he said in his short YouTube clip, which might give Georgia a chance to get themselves back into a position to get Hunter on the roster for next season.

His last recruitment process came down to the wire and as he weighs his options out again, this will be another recruitment that everyone will follow very closely.

