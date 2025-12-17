Travon Walker Says He Sees Similarities Between Georgia's Defense to the 2021 Team

Former Georgia Bulldog Travon Walker says he sees some similarities between this year's Georgia defense and the 2021 team.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to try and win their third national title under Kirby Smart this year as they are headed to play in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia will face off against the winner of the Ole Miss vs Tulane game, which will take place this weekend.

A major reason why Georgia has been so successful this season is largely due to its defense, especially with how they have played down the stretch. The Bulldogs have surrendered just one touchdown in their last three games.

Georgia has been known to boast some of the nation's top defenses every season, but likely none of them will ever compare to the unit they had during the 2021 season when Coach Smart won his first national title.

Travon Walker Says Georgia is Reminding Him of the 2021 Title Winning Team

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) waves to the crowd at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That defense was littered with NFL players, one of which was Travon Walker, the eventual first overall pick in the draft that year. And while this year's defense may not be the 2021 defense, Walker said he can see some similarities between the two.

“It was expected, and I knew they would get in (the Playoff),” said Walker. “I feel like these guys are really playing well together, and they have really grown together. I believe the current guys have benefited from the foundation that we laid."

One position that Georgia is always strong at on defense is linebacker. On the 2021 team, it was Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. On this year's team, it's guys like CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole. And that's where Walker feels like they are similar to the way they were in 2021.

“I see a lot of similarities with guys like CJ Allen and {Chris] Cole to guys I played with (in) Davis and Dean," Walker continued. "The defense seems to be coming together at the right time.”

What Walker had to say next should really be music to Georgia fans' ears.

“When you saw what these guys did this year, it really reminded me of our year," said Walker. "We felt we came together in the middle of the season and realized what we could do. We finally started to realize our potential. Not to take anything away from our offense that year, but we felt we helped win a lot of games.”

To Walker's credit, it does seem like Georgia is peaking at the right time and perhaps that will lead them to another season ending with a national championship parade in Athens like the one Walker was able to take part in.

More from Bulldogs on SI: