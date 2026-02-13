Trinidad Chambliss was granted his sixth year of eligibility by a Mississippi state court judge. Chambliss will provide an extreme threat to Ole Miss’s offense. Here’s what happened last year and what to expect next season.

After losing to Miami in the third round of the playoffs, Chambliss announced he will be returning to Ole Miss if the judge allows it. During the 2025 season, Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and only 3 interceptions.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He transferred after his 2024 season, having originally attended Ferris State University, a Division II school. There were many questions about how he would perform since he transferred to an SEC (Southeastern Conference) school. Chambliss silenced the doubters as he displayed elite quarterback play. Helping the Rebels of Ole Miss go all the way to the Fiesta Bowl, which is the third round of the playoffs.

Next season, Chambliss will be the key player for head coach Pete Golding. He has proven that he is a top quarterback in the country. The sixth year will have a strong leadership presence on the football team. With the ability to score with his arm and with his legs, he will be a problem for opposing defenses.

The Ole Miss offense is already pass-heavy and loves explosive plays. And this decision by the Mississippi state court judge will elevate the play for Ole Miss. Expect Ole Miss to perform to the high standard as they did this past year.

Running back Kewan Lacy decided to stay at Ole Miss, despite being recruited by former coach Lane Kiffin. Lacy provides a run game that linebackers have to respect and can’t just play the pass. Lacy had a standout season, recording 1,567 yards on the ground and 177 receiving yards. These two players have the ability to elevate Ole Miss offense and provide another run to the playoffs.