UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart Gives Big Wide Receiver Update

One of the biggest question marks surrounding Georgia’s offense heading into the 2026 season was the wide receivers. Not the lack of talent, but the lack of returning production. After coming up short last season, the Bulldogs knew they had to find ways to be more explosive in the passing game. Against Tennessee State we saw multiple Bulldogs show explosive potential during Georgia's big 60-point victory.

Sophomore Talyn Taylor caught a pass on the first play of the game. He's a player insiders have been raving about this spring and into fall camp, and it's clear the Georgia staff wantes to get him involved early. Taylor ended the game with three catches for 28 yards and one touchdowns where he sliced through the Tigers defense with ease for an 11-yard score. Taylor also carried the ball once for 31 yards. His potential and big-play ability was on full display, and accoring to Smart, more big plays could be coming this weekend.

"Talyn’s a wonderful talent," Smart told reporters after the game. "We've known that. We didn't get a chance to grow that with the injury he had last year which was very unfortunate. We thought he was going to be explosive and he's had really good practices. He works really hard. He believes in practicing hard. I love that about him and it allows you to play at game speed in games when you've practiced that way. He loves the game. He enjoys the game. I thought he did some really good things.

Another impressive wideout who stood out was Sacovie White-Helton. Another quick, shifty receiver who can make defenders miss in the open field, White also showed that he's physical enough to pick up yards after first contact. The third-year wideout should play a major role in the screen and short passing game this year along with return duties on special teams. White-Helton kicked off the 2026 season with three catches for 34 yards. He also added four punt returns for 59 yards and one kick return for 18 yards.

"He's shown geat toughness and great leadership," Smart said about White-Helton. "He works hard. He's very quiet and he helps that room because of his experience and his physicality."

As for the other receivers, Craig Dandridge Jr, Isaiah Canion and Thomas Blackshear all caught two passes in the big week one victory. Jeremy Bell caught one pass for a big 54-yard touchdown in the second half. CJ Wiley, Landon Roldan, Dallas Dickerson and Tyler Williams each caught one pass.