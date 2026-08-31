UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart Raves About Major Position Group

ATHENS - Kirby Smart isn't holding back about his tight ends. During his weekly press conference on Monday the Georgia Bulldog head coach had no problem raving about two of his young tight ends in sophomores Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour. While they're still young, it's clear Smart expects both to play a major role in the Bulldog offense this season.

Williams, a former five-star prospect from Camden County (GA), saw the field plenty as a freshman in 2025. The big 6-foot-7 255-pounder flashed as a pass-catcher at times, hauling in seven passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. One of his biggest receptions came on a big 3rd-down that led to a Bulldog offense early against Mississippi State. He's a promising weapon in the passing game and a punishing blocker in the run game due to his size, physicality, and overall work ethic.

"He's a really hard worker," Smart told reporters this week. "He's as physical a blocker as maybe I've seen in my career of coaching for a tight end. He enjoys the physicality of what he does. He's really improved as a pass catcher. He's improved as a run after catch guy. To do what he does without complaint or worrying about his individual numbers is impressive. Whether it's in the run game, pass protection game, or the passing game, I’ve been really pleased with his effort. Really, the tight end room as a whole, everybody knows that's a strength. But it's their attitude and love for each other that makes them different.”

Another major weapon in that room is Ethan Barbour. Another dynamic, pass-catching tight end who loves contact, Barbour has recovered from a long injury that kept him out for almost the entirety of the 2025 season. The 6-foot-3 235-pounder from Milton, Georgia should see the field often this fall as a sophomore. Not only is he a gifted player, but he brings tremendous work ethic and leadership qualities to the tight end room.

"He's tough," Smart said about Barbour. "He's physical. To come back from that injury he came back from and even come back in the same season was incredible. That he fought really hard to make it back and came back with the same intensity. There was no timidness. There was no, "I'm scared of contact" after he got rolled up on before. He and Elyiss (Williams) are physical. Not afraid of contact. Different in different ways, but the other guys in the room complement them. They work really hard. They’re an asset to our team and I'm proud of Ethan's work ethic and his leadership.”

While Williams and Barbour are emerging as possible stars, the Bulldogs still have several other talented tight ends who should see the field this fall. Veteran senior Lawson Luckie is the leader of that room and third-year tight end Jaden Reddell is also hoping to have his "breakout" season. Veteran Colton Heinrich will provide some depth along with multiple talented incoming freshmen. Overall, it's safe to say the tight end room should play a very significant role in the Georgia offense this upcoming season.