WATCH: 5-Star QB Jared Curtis Shows Off Elite Arm Strength in Offseason Workout Video
Watch Georgia Bulldogs quarterback commit Jared Curtis as he slings the ball around during an offseason workout video.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to bolster their 2026 recruiting class as the 2025 college football season arrives. With a litany of players joining the Dawgs' class this offseason, Kirby Smart and his staff have already put together an impressive class for the 2026 cycle.
One of the highest-ranked players in that class is quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to the Bulldogs in May of this year. Recently, a social media video of Curtis showing off his arm strength was posted, providing many Georgia fans with a first-ever look at his throwing abilities.
The Bulldogs commit has been tabbed by many as one of the best quarterbacks in his class and is arguably the most talented passer to commit to Kirby Smart during his time at Georgia. According to experts, Curtis' frame and athleticism have the potential to make him one of Smart's highest draft quarterbacks ever.
"He has natural arm power, which is his best trait, and he makes throws from a lot of different arm angles." Wrote ESPN's Tom Luginbill."He has been clocked at a 4.8 40. He can be a crafty runner and use his athleticism, smarts, and arm talent to make throws in and out of the pocket."
Curtis will conclude his senior season of high school at Nashville Christian School before officially signing with the Bulldogs on National Signing Day in December. The Dawgs currently have 30 commits in their 2026 class, which ranks first in the country.
