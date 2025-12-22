Kirby Smart Speaks on Will Muschamp Taking Defensive Coordinator Job at Texas

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks on Will Muschamp taking the defensive coordinator job at Texas.

As the offseason slowly begins, hirings and firings across the sport have begun to increase. The latest development involves the Univeristy of Texas, who is reportedly expected to hire Will Muschamp as the team's next defensive coordinator following the University's decision to fire Pete Kwiataowski.

Muschamp served as the Longhorns defensive coordinator from 2008-2010 and had multiple stints within the SEC following his time in Austin. His most recent role was as an analyst role for the Georgia Bulldogs after serving as the team's co-defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Kirby Smart Comments on Will Muschamp Taking the DC Job at Texas

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp looks on during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As Georgia continues to prepare for its college football playoff matchup against Ole Miss, Kirby Smart was asked about Muschamp's departure from the staff and here is what he had to say:

"I am so happy for him," Smart said. "He loves coaching. He loved coaching when he was here. It was hard for him to step away and he felt like he needed to and I have so much respect for him. He helped us replace him with the guys we got. He helped us tremendously in that role. He helped us tremendously throughout the year. And he has been really good to me personally and and great to Georgia and he has been really good to a lot of players that he has recruited. So when he had an opportunity to jump back in, I know he loves it and he missed it dearly. I know he talked to his family about it. His wife and his boys and they all supported him and he's going to a great place to work for a great man. And there's not many better opportunities to go coach and go play than a place like Texas where you've got a lot of infastructure in place to help you. So I wish him nothing but the best."

Following Georgia's 2023 season, Muschamp announced that he would be stepping down into a diminished role, but would remain a staff member and assist with future gameplans. Ironically, the analyst was most praised for his assitance to Georgia's defense in last seasons matchups against Texas.

While Muschamp had not been in a full time roll for a few years, the defensive analyst was a highly beloved figure by Georgia fans and was one of the many former Bulldog players to be on staff with Kirby Smart.

Given that Muschamp is now set to be the next defensive coordinator for the Longhorns, the budding rivalry between Georgia and Texas has become that much more interesting. While the two programs are not scheduled to cross paths in the next regular season, a future matchup between two of college football's best minds will be an extremely exciting contest.

More from Bulldogs on SI: