WATCH: Dak Prescott Hits George Pickens for Huge TD on First Play of Training Camp
Watch Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connect with wide receiver George Pickens on the first play of training camp.
As the NFL offseason begins to wind down, training camps are starting to begin for the league's 32 teams. One team whose camp is currently underway is the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking to win their first Super Bowl in more than. 25 seasons.
The Cowboys made some fairly large moves in the offseason, one of which was the acquisition of wide receiver George Pickens via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the team's first play of training camp, quarterback Dak Prescott was able to find Pickens for a massive touchdown.
Pickens is entering his fourth season in the league and has emerged as one of the more talented pass catchers in all of football. The wide receiver has achieved 800 yards in all three of his seasons and will be looking to continue his streak with his new team in Dallas, which also has one of the league's most talented receivers in CeeDee Lamb.
Should Pickens continue his production and mesh well with the Dallas roster, the Cowboys wide receiver has an excellent chance of leading his new team to an extremely successful 2025 season, which could hopefully result in an appearance in the Super Bowl.
Pickens and the Cowboys will begin their 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th, when they travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC/Peacock.
