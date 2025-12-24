Georgia Bulldog Players Make Jokes About What Birthday Presents to Get Kirby Smart

Georgia Bulldogs players recently made jokes about which presents they will be getting for head coach Kirby Smart on his 50th birthday.

During an interview with former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley, a handful of players made jokes about the gifts they thought about giving Smart for his birthday. Quarterback Gunner Stockton and linebacker CJ Allen each threw out a handful of ideas.

"I'll probably just get him like a visor or something," joked Allen. "A little visor."

Throughout his time as the Bulldogs' head coach, Smart's visor has become an icon in its own right, as numerous fans have embraced the look. The clothing article has even become extremely trendy in Athens. Gunner Stockton also had a thoughtful gift idea as to what to get Smart

"I might have to get him a new set of golf clubs," said Stockton. "He's got to get some more power behind him."

Smart has consistently expressed his affinity for the sport of golf and frequently competes in it during his downtime in the offseason. Something he currently has very little of. Which explains his desire for a gift this season.

Kirby Smart's Wishes for his 50th Birthday

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA: Georgia Bulldogs players celebrate with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to players making jokes about their gifts for Kirby Smart, the head coach also revealed what he wanted for a birthday gift. The coach's answer may come as a slight surprise to some Georgia fans.

"I'll be honest with you, man, I don't ask for much, just a little peace and quiet to be honest," said Smart. "I'll take a little 'RNR', a little rest and relaxation. Maybe a glass of wine. Sleeping in late would be nice. I'm going to try to get that."

While Smart wishes for some downtime to get away from the craziness of the college football season, it is unlikely that his competitive spirit will allow him to do so at this point in the season. Especially with a College Football Playoff game around the corner.

Smart and the Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, January 1st, as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN.