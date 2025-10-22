Dawgs Daily

Week 9 College Football - Games Georgia Bulldogs Fans Should Pay Attention to

As the Dawgs participate in their second bye week of the 2025 regular season, here are some games Georgia fans should pay attention to in week nine.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Week nine of the 2025 college football season has arrived, as the next slate of games has caught the attention of experts and analysts alike. As teams prepare for another exciting week of college football, there are a handful of teams that have the week off.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the programs idle this week, as they participate in their second bye week of the season ahead of their annual matchup with the Florida Gators. But while Georgia fans may not get to watch the Dawgs this week, there are still a handful of impactful college football games to pay attention to.

1. Ole Miss @ Oklahoma

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following a thrilling matchup between Georgia and the Rebels last weekend, Ole Miss's response to a heartbreaking defeat will be fascinating to watch as they travel to Norman, Oklahoma. This game could also have massive implications for the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

2. Alabama @ South Carolina

Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr.
Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) intercepts a Tennessee pass on a 2-point conversion during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the only team to hand Georgia a loss this season, Alabama's march through the month of October has been extremely impressive thus far. However, a shocking upset could be just around the corner as the team heads to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

3. Texas @ Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

A matchup between two of the three SEC teams remaining in Georgia's schedule, Saturday's contest between Texas and Mississippi State could provide some additional insight as to what to expect from the Dawgs' impending opponents.

4. Texas A&M @ LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly
Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Although neither LSU nor Texas A&M is scheduled to face teh Georgia Bulldogs (at least for now), a matchup between two ranked teams in the SEC is always must must-watch TV. In addition, an Aggies loss could place Georgia in excellent position to not only make up in the College Football Playoff rankings, but to also have an excellent opportunity to reach another SEC Championship game.

5. Syracuse @ Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs back to the bench before the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has arguably been the biggest surprise of the 2025 college football season, as the Jackets have begun the season 7-0 for the first time in more than 20 years. Although their week nine contest with Syracuse is not expected to be close, Georgia fans certainly need to keep an eye on their in-state rivals this season. The two programs appear to be on a collision course for a top-10 matchup this year.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

