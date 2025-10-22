Week 9 College Football - Games Georgia Bulldogs Fans Should Pay Attention to
As the Dawgs participate in their second bye week of the 2025 regular season, here are some games Georgia fans should pay attention to in week nine.
Week nine of the 2025 college football season has arrived, as the next slate of games has caught the attention of experts and analysts alike. As teams prepare for another exciting week of college football, there are a handful of teams that have the week off.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the programs idle this week, as they participate in their second bye week of the season ahead of their annual matchup with the Florida Gators. But while Georgia fans may not get to watch the Dawgs this week, there are still a handful of impactful college football games to pay attention to.
1. Ole Miss @ Oklahoma
Following a thrilling matchup between Georgia and the Rebels last weekend, Ole Miss's response to a heartbreaking defeat will be fascinating to watch as they travel to Norman, Oklahoma. This game could also have massive implications for the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.
2. Alabama @ South Carolina
As the only team to hand Georgia a loss this season, Alabama's march through the month of October has been extremely impressive thus far. However, a shocking upset could be just around the corner as the team heads to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
3. Texas @ Mississippi State
A matchup between two of the three SEC teams remaining in Georgia's schedule, Saturday's contest between Texas and Mississippi State could provide some additional insight as to what to expect from the Dawgs' impending opponents.
4. Texas A&M @ LSU
Although neither LSU nor Texas A&M is scheduled to face teh Georgia Bulldogs (at least for now), a matchup between two ranked teams in the SEC is always must must-watch TV. In addition, an Aggies loss could place Georgia in excellent position to not only make up in the College Football Playoff rankings, but to also have an excellent opportunity to reach another SEC Championship game.
5. Syracuse @ Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has arguably been the biggest surprise of the 2025 college football season, as the Jackets have begun the season 7-0 for the first time in more than 20 years. Although their week nine contest with Syracuse is not expected to be close, Georgia fans certainly need to keep an eye on their in-state rivals this season. The two programs appear to be on a collision course for a top-10 matchup this year.