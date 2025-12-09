The National Media Has Shifted Its Opinion on the Georgia Bulldogs This Season

As the 2025 season begins its final push, the national media has drastically shifted its opinion on the Georgia Bulldogs this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs are nearing the end of their 2025 college football season as the team gears up for a "do or die" slate of games in this year's College Football Playoff. With only a handful of games left on the schedule, the story of the Dawgs' season has already somewhat been written.

The Bulldogs have already achieved a great amount of success this season. The team extended its lengthy win streaks against rivals such as Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech, finished the season with an impressive 11-1 record, and recently won its second consecutive SEC Championship game.

With such a resume built up, the Dawgs have become somewhat of media darlings heading into this year's postseason tournament. Many national media personalities have expressed how impressed they've been with the team recently.

That has not always been the case for this year's roster. In fact, many same outlets were casting doubt upon the Bulldogs heading into the season. Citing loss of talent, quarterback questions, and the results from the 2024 season, many analysts proclaimed that Georgia would take another step back prior to the beginning of 2025.

National Media Skeptical of Georgia Heading into 2025 Season

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The criticisms and questions continued early throughout the season, as the Dawgs found themselves in close matchups against the likes of Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and others. The main source of criticism was the Bulldogs' defense and its third-down conversion rate.

According to many, the unit did not look like a "Kirby Smart defense" and was named a liability for the Dawgs moving forward. However, that narrative has staunchly changed, as the Dawgs have allowed just two total touchdowns in their last four matchups, two of which were against top-10 opponents.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton was also a source of many criticisms and was famously labeled as a major liability by analyst Paul Finebaum in the offseason. Finebaum has since stepped forward and admitted he was wrong about the quarterback, and Stockton's 2025 season has been spectacular.

While Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs still have plenty of work to do as they prepare for a College Football Playoff run. It is safe to say that this year's roster has already exceeded the expectations of many and has proven multiple people within the national media wrong.