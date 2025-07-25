What We Hope to Learn During Fall Camp About Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from the start of their fall camp. We take a look at the questions we want answered about this football team before they open their 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs don’t exactly open up their 2025 schedule with an elite opponent like they have in years prior. No, instead of a trip out to the Rose Bowl to play UCLA in the start of what would have been a home and home, the Bulldogs are set to host Marshall before taking on Austin Peay at home in week two before travelling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Vols.
However, if they are going to get off to the start that they need in 2025, they have several questions they need to have answered leaving fall camp.
Who’s the Safety Beside KJ Bolden?
There aren’t too many wide-open position battles in college football at this point. Most people know who their guys are going to be at the majority of the positions available. However, for Georgia, there’s still very much a heated position battle alongside KJ Bolden at safety. According to sources, leaving spring practice, Jacorey Thomas likely would have gotten the nod with Zion Branch, the transfer from USC nipping on his heels. We will see who ultimately wins that job or if it’s a revolving door to start the season.
Who’s The Right Guard?
For the most part entering fall camp, Georgia knows their two tackles are likely going to be a combination of Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene, they know Micah Morris is subject to start in his final season in Athens, and they know their center is Drew Bobo. But who’s to win that fifth and final spot? In the spring, it appeared that sophomore Daniel Calhoun would be the favorite to win the job, but a lower-body injury kept him out most of spring practice. Fellow second-year player Michael Uini and freshman Juan Gaston are expected to compete against Calhoun.
How do the late transfers fit?
We heard enough about the winter portal additions this spring. What we don’t know much about are the spring additions. RB Josh McRay from Illinois joins the running back room. Waltclaire Flynn is a center addition added to the roster this summer as well. Not to mention, they are likely going to need Elo Modozie, the Army transfer, to play meaningful snaps this fall, as well as the Miami transfer Josh Horton on the defensive line.
