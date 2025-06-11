Georgia Bulldogs TV Times and Schedule Details Released for 2025 Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have released more details surrounding the kickoff times and TV networks for their 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season is just a few months away. As fans eagerly await the beloved return of the Dawgs, more details surrounding kickoff times and TV networks for the team's upcoming season have been announced.
Games designated with the "NIGHT" slot will kick off in the hours between 6-8 p.m., games with the "AFTERNOON" slot will begin between 3:30-4:30 p.m., and games that have been given the "FLEX" slot will take place between 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. More details on the official kickoff times and TV networks providing each game will be announced at a later date.
The Bulldogs' 2025 season will begin in Athens, Georgia when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd on August 30th. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game in more than five seasons and are undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
