What We Learned About the Georgia Bulldogs' Backup QBs - And What to Expect From Them vs. Western Kentucky

ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will be massive favorites Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium for the second game in a row - this time against the Wester Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bulldogs have been made 40.5-point favorites to beat Western Kentucky. That means UGA is slated to be favorites in back-to-back games by at least 40 points for the first time since facing Ball State and Tennessee-Martin to start the 2023 season.

Smart has traditionally used games where the Bulldogs are massively favored to show what players who are not starting have been doing during practice. After Georgia’s 63-3 win over Tennessee State, Smart said he was happy four UGA quarterbacks got a chance to play in front of the home crowd.

"It's great for them. It's really not so much about the development because they get those same reps every day in practice,” he said. “I'm glad for them and their families and the work they do and all the work they put in that they got to play and see a little bit of a reward for what they do.”

Perhaps the question of this game is two fold: Can the Bulldogs repeat the bulldozer-like performance they had in the season opener? And will Ryan Puglisi continue to get the lion's share of snaps as the No. 2 quarterback?

“I could tell you something each one did wrong, and they could probably do the same,” Smart said of his quarterbacks “But we'll watch the tape. We'll grow those guys. They'll continue to work. And the hardest job we have: promising those families and kids that we're not going to sit your kid on a shelf and not let him grow.”

What’s unlikely to be the same this weekend is the record-breaking heat from a week ago. The Bulldogs opened the season by kicking off under 101-degree temperatures. It is expected to be roughly 20 degrees cooler on Saturday when the Hilltoppers come to town.