What We Learned From Georgia Football's Dominant 70-20 Win Over Western Kentucky

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs looked elite once again against another poor opponent. After crushing Tennessee State by 60 points to kick off the season the Bulldogs ran Western Kentucky out of town with an impressive 70-20 victory in Athens. This is what we learned from the blowout victory...

This Team Is Ready for A Real Opponent

Cupcake season is over and the Bulldogs are starving for a real opponent. The Dawgs will head to Fayetteville next weekend to take on an Arkansas team that has struggled to start the season. They're one of the worst teams in the conference, but still better than what Georgia's seen so far. Smart is looking for his team to fight through adversity and be tested. They haven't been tested yet, and it still might take another week or two before someone can give this Georgia team a true test.

"You play in this league on the road, over the years that I have coached you learn that it's a different environment, Smart tole reporters after tge game. "Every game is really hard, especially on the road; especially the first one. So with that, we'll be focusing on Arkansas moving forward."

Gunner Stockton is stll one of the nation's top quarterbacks

After a giant 2025 season where he placed 7th in the Heisman Trophy, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is off to a similar start this season. While he played two poor defenses, Stockton has been sharp and accurate through the first two games of the season. He's playing efficient football and has led the Bulldogs to touchdown drives on every series he's been in this season. Stockton tied a school record with five touchdown passes during Georgia's 70-point blowout win ove Western Kentucky and should have a terrific day next weekend against a weak Razorback defense. Stockton is currently 28/32 for 436 yards and and eight touchdowns with zero INTs.

"He's executing at a high level, Smart told reporters. "He took some hits today that I don't want him to take. He's tough. He'll stand in there and not flinch, but he's played well."

Georgia's Freshmen Can Play

As you'd expect, several Bulldog freshmen were able to see the field and make a major impact during Georgia's blowout win over Western Kentucky. Offensive lineman Zykie Helton continued to shine in his second game. Wide receiver Craig Dandridge had another strong day, catching two passes for 56 yards including an explosive 43-yard catch early in the ballgame. In the secondary, safety Blake Stewart, and Atlanta native, picked off his first career pass in the second half. The ball was fumbled and recovered by another freshman, Tyriq Green, in the end-zone for a Bulldog touchdown. Green also had a 91-yard kickoff return touchdowns in the second half, giving him two scores on the day.