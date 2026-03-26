Where Does Georgia's Gunner Stockton Rank Amongst the Rest of the SEC's QBs?

Where does Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton rank amongst the rest of the SEC's quarterbacks?

Heading into last season, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was not viewed by many as an up and coming star in the world of college football. People knew of him after his apperance in the SEC championship game and earning his first start in the Sugar Bowl during the 2024 season, but outside of that, there wasn't a whole lot of buzz around Stockton's name.

Now, after a full season under his belt, people seem to have a much different viewpoint of Stockton and his skill set. Last season, he threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and rushed for 462 yards while adding 10 more touchdowns.

Stockton's performance last season didn't persuade everyone to jump on the hype train, but he certainly caught the attention of one former SEC football player.

Roman Harper provided his top five quarterbacks in the SEC for the upcoming season on SEC Network. He started at the top with Trinidad Chambliss followed by Arch Manning, Sam Leavitt and Marcel Reed. And with just one spot remaining, Harper planted his flag in Athens, Georgia.

Is Gunner Stockton a Top Five Quarterback in the SEC?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) warms up prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"This guy snuck in for me at five," Harper said. "Gunner Stockton. He snuck in at five. I just love that Mike Bobo started to use this young man's ability. His legs. Like that was the biggest change for me. Also, when the game needed it the most, when you had to have a play, Gunner Stockton was never the reason you didn't win the game. All he did was deliver when his team needed him. He's a great leader, he throws the ball accurately on time and he does exactly what Georgia wants him to do. And so because of that I have to give Gunner a lot of credit, because he was a player that we thought would hold back Georgia and in reality he was the reason why Georgia was successful last year."

1) Trinidad Chambliss

2) Arch Manning

3) Sam Leavitt

4) Marcel Reed

5) Gunner Stockton@Harp41 ranks his top SEC QBs entering 2026 👀 pic.twitter.com/EulxKJsXLJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 26, 2026

Stockton may not be the future first overall pick in next year's NFL draft and he may not be one of the top candidates on the future Heisman winner list. But he is everything you could ask for in a college quarterback. There isn't a moment Stockton shys away from and there isn't a hit he isn't willing to take if it's for the betterment of his team.