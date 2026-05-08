A Misunderstanding About Georgia Football QB Gunner Stockton

A common misunderstanding about Georgia football quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a chunk of their offense to the NFL this offseason, but they also return some key pieces. One of which is quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Stockton entered his first season as the full-time starter last season after having to take over for Carson Beck in the 2024 SEC Championship game. Last season, Stockton showcased a lot of reasons as to why the Bulldogs chose him to be the starting quarterback.

He is one of the toughest quarterbacks you will find, is athletic enough to create outside of the pocket and balance run counts and is an extremely accurate passer. Like many first year starters, though, there were some downsides as well.

A Misunderstanding About Georgia QB Gunner Stockton

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Some would say Stockton tried to escape the pocket too quickly at times, and some might even say he struggles to see the field. However, that last one is a very common misunderstanding about Stockton.

Georgia's offense seemed a little hesitant to take deep shots, which, as a result, hindered the explosiveness. Some might blame the offensive coordinator for that, but on film, you can see players getting open downfield, the ball just isn't getting to them.

That led to the conlsusion by some that Stockton can't read the field and doesn't know where his progressions are. However, that's not actually the case.

On film, you can see Stockton clicking through his reads and even making eye contact with receivers down the field, but for whatever reason, he just doesn't pull the trigger sometimes. Maybe it's due to a lack of confidence, or maybe Stockton just prefers to be safe rather than sorry.

No matter what the reason is, Stockton not seeing the field and him not throwing the ball are very different reasons, and one is easier to fix than the other. The latter can be fixed with more game experience and reps at quarterback, while the other is something that could never be fixed. Stockton did show some willingness to make tighter throws later in the season, and perhaps that's something fans see more of this season in year two for him.

Regardless, Stockton helped lead Georgia to an 11-1 record in the regular season and a conference title as a first-year starter. Safe to say he is more than capable of leading another successful season for the Bulldogs.