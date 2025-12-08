Young Stars Emerging at the Perfect Time for the Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have a couple young stars emerging at the perfect time.

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially punched their ticket to the college football playoff at the third overall seed in the bracket. A win the SEC Championship helped them secure a first-round bye and will play the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Georgia enters postseason play with a 12-1 overall record. An impressive feat considering coming into the season, head coach Kirby Smart, labeled this year's roster as one of the youngest he has ever coached. However, some of those young players are not so young anymore.

The Bulldogs had to rely on some members from their 2025 recruiting class early on in the season. Offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Donnie Glover inserted into the starting rotation within the first couple of weeks in the season. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin saw a rise in snap count on a weekly basis throughout the season, and now he is a regular face in the rotation.

As the season progressed, the number of young players being filtered through Georgia's lineup only continued to grow.

Freshman tight end Ethan Barbour was involved in the offensive gameplan before his injury at the beginning of the season, and he might be able to make a return during the playoffs. The same can be said for freshman wide receiver Talyn Taylor, who has missed the majority of the season due to injury but played in the SEC title game.

The Bulldogs came into the season with a loaded tight end room. Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie were the headliners, with Jaden Reddell right behind them. That didn't stop Elyiss Williams from becoming an impact player though.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) scrambles and is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Zayden Walker (10) during the fourth quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On defense, two names have become a major talking point for Georgia. Freshman linebacker Zayden Walker and freshman defensive back Rasean Dinkins.

Walker began to make a presence on Georgia's defense following the bye week heading into the Florida game. He has become a specialized pass rusher for the Dawgs and had a sack this past weekend against Alabama.

Dinkins filled in for Joenel Aguero at STAR in the SEC title game. Smart said Aguero could have gone if they needed him to, but Dinkins proceeded to play like a defensive back who had been in Georgia's system for the last three years.

These young stars that Georgia has released throughout the season have not only provided added depth at multiple positions, but they have also multiplied the amount of playmakers Georgia has on both offense and defense.

As Georgia prepares for their 14th game of the season and looks to try and get some guys back from injury, it's nice to have the added assurance that some of these young Dawgs have provided this season.

